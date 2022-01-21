India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 160.43 cr

New Delhi, Jan 21: India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 160.43 crores after over 70 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

As per government data, 70,49,779 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. Consequently, the total vaccines administered have gone up to 1,60,43,70,484 as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,72,80,628 sessions, the ministry said.

The ministry also informed that 68,61,926 precautionary doses have been administered so far.

In the age groups 15-18 years, 3,96,06,464 vaccine doses have been administered.

India’s COVID vaccination drive completed one year on January 16, 2022.

The drive initially started last year by inoculating healthcare workers, it was then expanded to frontline workers, followed by people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with comorbidities on March 1 last year. Later it was also expanded to all above 45 years of age on April 1, 2021 and then those above 18 years of age on May 1, 2021.

The vaccination drive for those between the age group 15-18 was started on January 3, 2022 and for administering the precautionary doses to the healthcare workers, frontline workers and sixty plus individuals then commenced on January 10 this year.

Meanwhile, India reported 3,47,254 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and the daily positivity rate stood at 17.94 per cent, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. (AGENCIES)