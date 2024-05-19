Indian women gathers in traditional attire outside UK Parliament to extend support to PM Modi’s success in LS polls

London, May 19 : The Indian women in the UK gathered in traditional attire in front of the UK Parliament on Saturday, showcasing cultural pride and extending political support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the general elections.

These women from diverse diasporas, representing regions including, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, and Odisha, were participating in the ongoing grand celebration of democracy in India in their own unique ways.

The slogans “Ab ki baar 400 paar” and “Har Har Modi, Ghar Ghar Modi” echoed through Parliament Square as the passionate Indian women proudly waved BJP flags.

The enthusiastic display of support by these women reflected their pride in India’s progressive journey and their desire for it to continue under the leadership of PM Modi and his party.

The Overseas Friends of BJP UK (OFBJPUK) issued a statement on Sunday, emphasising that PM Modi has elevated India’s profile on the global stage, instilling a profound sense of pride in the Indian identity.

This pride was also evident in the passionate speeches delivered by the participating women in their regional languages, urging their fellow Indians back home to support the BJP in the 2024 elections.

These women believe that their voices can make a significant difference in shaping India’s future.

One of the highlights of the event was a heartfelt poem recital, “Saudhand Mujhe Iss Mitti Ki,” by a woman from Prime Minister Modi’s constituency, Varanasi.

Moreover, a Tamil woman spoke about PM Modi’s historic visit to Jaffna–the first by an Indian Prime Minister–and discussed the current government’s Neighbourhood First policy, which has played a pivotal role in helping Sri Lanka overcome economic turmoil, the statement read.

The women further emphasised PM Modi’s vision of a developed India by 2047, highlighting that women’s empowerment is a crucial pillar of this vision. (Agencies)