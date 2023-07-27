Indian women always kept customs, values alive: Indresh Kumar

WWAO organises lecture at MIER

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 27: The World Women Awakening Organization (WWAO) organized a lecture at MIER on the theme “Rashtr Kae Uthan Mein Mahilaon Ka Yogdaan”. RSS senior leader and member of its National Executive Speaker Dr Inderesh Kumar gave his thought provoking lecture on the topic.

Dr. Renu Gupta, president WWAO, Jammu Chapter, welcomed the eminent speaker, Indresh Kumar. Guests of Honour was Dr. Ritu Singh. Sneh Bali, national vice president, WWAO and eminent ladies from different walks of life from academics, police, legal, social activists, women entrepreneurs, corporators and NGOs attended the programme.

This was followed by a presentation to highlight the different activities of WWAO, Jammu Chapter.

Purnima Sharma, member WWAO and former Dy. Mayor introduced Indresh Kumar to the audience.

Speaking on the occasion, Indresh Kumar said that women have always had a significant influence on how nations develop as keepers of customs and values. Women in different roles contribute to the preservation of national identities and culture. Their diverse contributions have moved beyond regional borders, cultural norms, and societal obstacles resulting in the development of the nation. The cornerstone of women’s empowerment has been education, which has set the stage for their active involvement in the country’s growth.

He said their accomplishments in politics, economics, arts, mathematics, technology and other fields have inspired future generations and created new opportunities for socio economic development. At the end, he involved the audience in a breathing activity to promote both mental health and essence of connection to one’s biological mother, the motherland and the mother earth.

This was followed by an interactive session where the audience interacted by asking questions and sharing their personal views.

Dr. Ritu Singh, Founding Chairperson, Maharaja Hari Singh Social and Education Foundation, honoured the Indresh Kumar and other illustrious guests at the event. Mementoes were also presented to the dignitaries.

Deepali Arora, joint secretary, WWAO, Jammu Chapter, presented a formal vote of thanks.