CRPF represents nation: DGP on force’s 85th Raising Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 27: The Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh today stated that Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) represents the nation as personnel from every nook and corner of the country are serving in the biggest force of the world.

He said this while attending the 85th Raising Day of the Force (CRPF) at Group Centre, Srinagar, as a Chief Guest. On the occasion, the DGP also presented Police Medal for Meritorious Services (PMMS) and DGP J&K Medal /Commendation Certificate to CRPF officers/officials awardees in the investiture ceremony.

A statement said that Nalin Prabhat, ADG, CRPF, J&K Zone, Zaki Ahmed, IG, CRPF, Jammu Sector, Ajay Kumar Yadav, IG, CRPF, Srinagar Sector, Gyanendra Verma, IG, CRPF Kashmir Ops Sector were also present on the occasion. At the outset, the DGP laid the wreath and paid homage t o the martyrs at the “Martyrs Memorial”. He also took salute at the Quarter Guard.

Later, J&K Zonal Level Investiture Ceremony was organised at Shaheed Pramod Hall of the GC where Rajesh Kumar, DIG GC Srinagar greeted the guests and other senior officers.

Speaking on the occasion, the DGP lauded the professionalism of CRPF and appreciated the force’s role in J&K over the years.

He said, “CRPF represents the nation as personnel from every nook and corner of the country are serving in the biggest force of the world.” He recalled his association with the force from early days of his career from District Kupwara. He said that currently, there is excellent coordination between the two forces on different levels.

A tree plantation programme was also organised on this occasion in the GC premises. Later, the DGP also presented the PMMS, DGP, and J&K Medals and certificates among the awardees.