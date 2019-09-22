Indian researcher wins accolade at ‘She Loves Tech’ global startup competition

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, Sept 22: An Indian startup

mentored and curated by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) for

the ‘She Loves Tech Global Startup Competition-2019’ in

Beijing has won accolades at the meet.

Odisha based researcher and entrepreneur Dr Nusrat J M

Sanghamitra was honoured at the meet for the path-breaking

cancer drug delivery device developed by CyCa OncoSolutions

founded by her.

The molecular drilling device that can inject directly

and precisely anti-cancer drugs to the affected cells,

developed by the Odisha-based research and technology startup,

has been hailed as a breakthrough in cancer treatment, a press

release here said.

‘She Loves Tech’ is a global platform committed to

building an ecosystem for technology, entrepreneurship and

innovation that creates opportunities for women.

Cyca OncoSolutions had earlier won honours at the She

Loves Tech India meet, organised by KSUM in Kochi recently.

Following this, KSUM sent Dr Nusrat to the four-day boot

camp in Beijing and subsequently she made her way to the

global summit.

Cyca OncoSolutions bagged the third prize at the summit,

held to identify and encourage innovative and successful

technological ventures promoted by women.

Startups from Germany and US bagged the first two prizes

at the summit, which had lined up 15 women led enterprises

from around the world for the final round to present their

imaginative and trail-blazing products and ideas.

Cyca OncoSolutions has developed an efficient, non-toxic

invitro and in vivo delivery method for various clinical

applications, especially for cancer therapeutics, the release

said

Since the nano technology based molecular drilling device

has proved effective in delivering anti-cancer medicines to

the affected cells directly, it is expected to cause minimum

harm to the unaffected cells and to reduce the side-effects.

A method that can radically improve the quality of lives

of nearly 15 million cancer patients worldwide, itreduces the

quantum of drugs substantially due to its precision method,

besides being able to skip their side effects and making

cancer manageable.

“This technology can also sharply bring down the economic

and social cost of managing cancer, which especially is a

major issue with public healthcare systems the worldover,” Dr

Nusrat said.

“Entrepreneurship is not just a career option. It is a

way of life. It’s a mindset that strives to make a difference

in people’s life and to make a positive impact on society by

ones professional and personal endeavours”, Dr Nusrat added.

Besides its application in cancer treatment, it can also

be used for delivering anti-biotics into drug resistant

microbes and as a one-shot gene therapy tool box.

Starting its operations from KIIT-TBI Bhubaneswar, the

company recently moved to NCL Innovation Park, Pune, and its

Irish branch operates from University College, Cork.

Initially a researcher and scientist in Chemistry, Dr

Nusrat’s focus was to find a better anti-cancer drug with

fewer side effects.

So she shifted her research to protein engineering,

biophysics and cell biology. (PTI)