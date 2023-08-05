Indian real estate industry soon to become RealTech industry, observe Tech experts

Mumbai, Aug 5: The Indian real estate industry is set to become a RealTech industry soon considering the swift digital transformation and adoption happening in the contemporary environment, particularly with emergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI), opined the digital experts and marketers.

Speaking after inauguration of ‘Excelerate 2.0 #TechForReal’ forum organised by NAREDCO Maharashtra’s wing of next generation entrepreneurs called as ‘NAREDCO NextGen’ here on Friday (yesterday), Sandeep Runwal, president of NAREDCO Maharashtra said, “Having undergone numerous cycles of change, I have come to the realisation that the key to survival in the real estate industry lies in embracing and adapting to technology. In my view, Excelerate 2.0 has provided a glimpse of the future direction.”

Rajan Bandelkar, national president of NAREDCO, said, “Our wealth lies in the future generation.”

He emphasised the need to focus on delivering more while committing less.

Rishabh Siroya, president of NAREDCO Maharashtra NextGen, said, “As the next-gen real estate entrepreneurs, we felt the need to bring the crucial aspect of digital transformation and modern day construction technologies on the fore for better integration, productivity and excellence within the real estate industry.”

The participants in panel discussion, titled 'Tech for Digital Transformation', expressed the perspective that digital transformation has become an omnipresent force in today's world. People now spend an average of two hours on digital media, with about 53 minutes dedicated to video content in India