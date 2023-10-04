Indian envoy meets Maldives’ President-elect, hands over congratulatory message from PM Modi

MALE, Oct 4: India is looking forward to productive discussions with the new leadership of the Maldives to further enhance bilateral relationship, the country’s envoy here said today as he met President-elect Mohamed Muizzu and handed over a congratulatory message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Muizzu, a close associate of former Maldives President Abdulla Yameen who forged close ties with China during his Presidency from 2013 to 2018, defeated India-friendly incumbent Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in the presidential runoff held on Saturday.

“Pleasure to call on President-elect @MMuizzu & Vice President-elect @HucenSembe. Handed over a congratulatory message from Prime Minister @narendramodi. Look forward to building on our productive discussions to further enhance India-Maldives relationship,” High Commissioner of India to Maldives Munu Mahawar said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Modi on Sunday congratulated Mohamed Muizzu on being elected as president of the Maldives.

“India remains committed to strengthening the time-tested India-Maldives bilateral relationship and enhancing our overall cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region,” Modi said in a post on X.

In a post on X, Progressive Party of Maldives said that President-elect Muizzu and Vice President-elect Hussain Mohamed Latheef had a “fruitful meeting” with the Indian High Commissioner.

“Discussions were held on further enhancing bilateral relations between Maldives and India,” it added.

His election raised expectations in China that the archipelagic state strategically located in the Indian Ocean close to India’s southern coast will pursue pro-Beijing policies, unlike Solih who pursued India’s first policy and established close ties with New Delhi.

Muizzu has pledged to withdraw foreign military personnel stationed in the Maldives upon taking office, saying that the Maldivian people have made it clear in the presidential election that they want foreign military personnel out of the country. He made this promise without naming any country during a rally in Male on Monday, where he thanked the citizens for their support in the polls.

During his campaign, he mentioned the presence of Indian military personnel in the Maldives.

Muizzu is due to take over the office on November 17 after which he was expected to outline his foreign policy priorities.

During Solih’s tenure, India besides undertaking many infrastructure projects and providing economic assistance to Maldives which has a population of 5.21 lakh people also actively campaigned for Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid election as President of the UN General Assembly. India also provided vaccines to Maldives during the Covid crisis.

Observers say despite his party’s pro-China rhetoric, Muizzu, a British-educated civil engineer, may follow a more nuanced foreign policy as the country faces a precarious economy with several debt repayments due, taking a cue from the worst economic crisis faced by Sri Lanka.

India stepped in with USD four billion in assistance to Sri Lanka while China dithered despite massive BRI investments in the country including the

Hambantota port which Beijing took over for a 99-year lease as debt swap. (PTI)