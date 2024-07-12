Indian drowns in Glacier National Park in US

WASHINGTON, July 12:A 26-year-old Indian national working in California drowned in the famous Glacier National Park in the US state of Montana while on vacation with friends, according to park authorities.

The Indian has been identified as Siddhant Vitthal Patil, the National Park Service said in a statement.

Patil was hiking above the gorge on June 6 on Avalanche Lake Trail where he fell off a large rock into Avalanche Creek.

It is unclear if he slipped on a wet portion of the rock or lost his balance.

Friends who were with him saw Patil go underwater and resurface before being swept up by the current into the gorge.

His body has not been found. Helicopters conducted aerial searches, but officials suspected the body was being held down. Patil is presumed dead, the statement said.

Rangers suspect that the body is being held down by submerged obstacles such as fallen trees or rocks.

Rangers are continuously monitoring the area and are starting to recover personal items that have washed downstream.

The water in the gorge is unsearchable due to depth and turbulence, creating whitewater conditions. Rangers flew a drone to try and determine the location of the body, but the effort was unsuccessful. Ground search efforts continue from the gorge to the bridge on Trail of the Cedars.

Patil was living and working in California and on vacation with friends. (PTI)