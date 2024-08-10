Indian Chamber of Commerce delegation, others call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 9: A delegation of Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) led by its president Ameya Prabhu called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan today.

The members of the delegation discussed with the Lt Governor about the promotion and growth of startups and entrepreneurship in Jammu Kashmir.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Swarnkar Sangh Jammu City called on Lieutenant Governor.

Subsequently, Chandeep Singh, International Para Athlete and Gaurav Gupta, Secretary, Jammu Club also met the Lt Governor.