Indian Army’s heroic rescue operation

Sir,

The recent school bus accident at Durbuk, Ladakh, highlights the Indian Army’s exceptional commitment to the nation.

Their prompt and heroic response saved numerous lives, demonstrating unparalleled operational efficiency and deep compassion.

The Army’s swift aerial evacuation and immediate rescue efforts, despite the challenging terrain, underscore their crucial role in not just defending borders but also safeguarding civilians in distress. This incident is a powerful reminder of the Army’s indispensable presence in our lives, especially in remote regions where civilian resources often fall short. The Indian Army’s dedication, both in times of war and peace, deserves our utmost respect and gratitude. Strengthening collaboration between military and civilian agencies will further enhance disaster response capabilities across the nation.

Amit Parihar

Kishtwar