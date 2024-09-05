Celebrating educational excellence

Sir,

I am pleased to read about the remarkable achievements of universities in Jammu & Kashmir in the NIRF 2024 rankings.

The University of Kashmir (KU) and the University of Jammu (JU) have secured impressive positions, with KU ranked 45th and JU 50th among universities. This marks a significant milestone, especially as JU enters the top 50 for the first time.

The progress of institutions such as IIT Jammu, IIM Jammu, and NIT Srinagar also highlights the region’s growing educational excellence.

This success is a testament to the hard work of faculty, staff, and students, and the supportive leadership of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

These rankings not only enhance the reputation of these institutions but also inspire other educational bodies in the region to strive for excellence. Congratulations to all the institutions and their stakeholders.

Manoj Manhas

Udhampur