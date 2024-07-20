Indian Army Readjusting Troop Deployment In Jammu Region To Counter Terror Attacks

NEW DELHI, July 19: In view of the infiltration of highly trained Pakistani terrorists in the Jammu region, the Indian Army is readjusting its deployments in the area as per intelligence inputs and security requirements.

The Indian Army has deployed around 500 Para Special Forces commandos in the area to hunt down the 50-55 terrorists from Pakistan who have entered the region to revive terrorism there, defence sources said.

The intelligence agencies have also bolstered their apparatus in the area and are working to take out the terrorist support infrastructure there including overground workers who support terrorists, they said.

The Army has already brought in troops to the area including one brigade strength of around 3,500-4000 personnel to counter Pakistan’s proxy aggression here, they said.

The Army brass on the ground has been working towards strategies to search and destroy the terrorists, who are equipped with the latest weaponry and communication equipment, they added.

The Army already has an existing counter-terrorist infrastructure in the area with presence of two forces of the Rashtriya Rifles including the Romeo and Delta forces along with other regular infantry divisions in the area, they said. (Agencies)