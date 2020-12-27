Indian Army prepares for 2021 Republic Day parade

NEW DELHI: With weeks left for the Republic Day, Indian Army continues its rehearsal for the parade on Sunday amid cold conditions in the national capital.

The rehearsals, which began on December 25, start from Raisina Hills and conclude at Rajpath. A crowd of morning joggers was excited seeing the Army personnel during their rehearsals.

Just a few days ago, the Indian Navy started their practice for the Republic Day parade.

India will celebrate its 72nd Republic Day on January 26 next year, honouring the historic date when the country completed its transition towards becoming an independent republic after the Constitution came into effect. (AGENCY)