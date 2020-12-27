39 new COVID-19 cases in Ladakh

LEH: Thirty-nine more people tested positive for the coronavirus in Ladakh, taking the infection count in the Union Territory to 9,394, officials said on Sunday.

Ladakh has so far recorded 126 COVID-related deaths — 83 in Leh and 43 in Kargil — while 9,050 patients or 96 per cent of the total cases have recovered from the infection in the UT.

The officials said 31 of the fresh cases were detected in Leh and eight others in Kargil during the past 24 hours.

Thirty-one patients were discharged after successful treatment in Leh during the same period, they said. According to the officials, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Ladakh stands at 218 — 192 in Leh and 26 in Kargil. (AGENCY)