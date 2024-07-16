Indian Army Chief Speaks To Defence Minister; Apprises Him Of Ground Situation In Doda

New Delhi, July 16: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, who apprised him about the ground situation and ongoing operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda on Tuesday.

Earlier, four Indian Army soldiers, including an officer, were killed in action during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district.

“Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh spoke to COAS General Upendra Dwivedi this morning. RM was apprised of the ground situation and the ongoing Counter Terrorist Op in Doda by the Army Chief,” Office of the Defence Ministry posted on X.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh also expressed deep concern over the armed encounter in the Dessa area of district Doda.

“Deeply disturbed by the reports of armed encounter in Dessa area of district #Doda in my Lok Sabha constituency. Words fall short of condoling and condemning the martyrdom of our Bravehearts. Let all of us join together to defeat the nefarious designs of the enemy and, maintain peace and harmony for which Doda has always been known for,” Singh posted on X.