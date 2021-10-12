Indian Army Chief Naravane to reach Sri Lanka today for five-day visit

New Delhi, Oct 12: Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane will reach Sri Lanka on Tuesday for a five-day visit to strengthen bilateral military ties between the two countries, army officials informed.

As per information shared by the army officials, the Army Chief General would be meeting the top politician and military leadership of the island nation during his stay there.

Earlier in October, General Naravane was in Ladakh for a two-day visit. (Agencies)