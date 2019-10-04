Indian Air Force prepared to meet any contingency, we do not rest on past laurels: IAF Chief

NEW DELHI: Indian Air Force prepared to meet any contingency, we do not rest on past laurels said IAF Chief Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria.

Operational preparedness of IAF has been of very high order said IAF Chief.

IAF achieved a number of operational milestones last year including Balakot strikes said IAF Chief.

Acquisition of Rafale aircraft and S400 air defence systems will greatly enhance IAF’s operational capabilities said IAF Chief Bhadauria.

Pakistan lost an F-16 and India a MiG-21 in aerial engagement with Pak day after Balakot strikes, reiterates IAF chief Bhadauria.

IAF shows video clips of Balakot strikes ahead of IAF chief’s annual press conference.

(agencies)