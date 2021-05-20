India Women will play first-ever day-night Test against Australia: Jay Shah

NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah on Thursday announced that the women’s team will be playing their first-ever day-night Test later this year. India Women will be playing the pink-ball Test against Australia later this year.

“Taking forward our commitment towards women’s cricket, I am extremely pleased to announce that Team India @BCCIwomen will play in their first-ever pink ball day-night Test later this year in Australia,” tweeted Shah.

India and England Women will also be playing a Test match in June this year. This would be the first Test for the women’s team in the last seven years.

The BCCI on Wednesday had announced the annual player contracts for Team India (Senior Women) for the period from October 2020 to September 2021.

Teen sensation Shafali has now been elevated from Grade C to Grade B. The youngster has taken the women’s game by storm and as a result, she has been rewarded by the board.

Punam Raut and Rajeshwari Gayakwad have also been elevated from Grade C to Grade B. Women’s T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Poonam Yadav are the three names that have been placed in category A and they will be getting Rs 50 lakhs for this period.

Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, Deepti Sharma, Punam Raut, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia, and Jemimah Rodrigues have been placed in category B and they all will be receiving INR 30 lakhs for this period.

In Grade C, Mansi Joshi, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol, Priya Punia, and Richa Ghosh have been placed and they will be getting INR 10 lakhs for this period.

India women’s team will next be seen in action against England as both teams will lock horns in a one-off Test, three T20Is, and three ODIs. (Agency)