Employment May 20, 2021

WANTED

A NIGHT GUARD FOR A HOTEL

TIMING-9:00 P.M to 9:00 A.M

INTERESTED CANDIDATES GIVE US

* BIO DATA

* AADHARCARD

* 2 PHOTOGRAPH

CONTACT (on whatsapp only)

– 94691-96763

ADDRESS-VADWA HOTEL (P) LTD.

OPP. TRC, RESIDENCY ROAD

NEAR K.C RESIDENCY, JAMMU

REQUIRED

Civil Engineer

with AutoCAD experience for all civil works min. experience 5-6 year at Udhampur.

Mail your resume at:

khawar6786@yahoo.com

or Contact us at: 9906021444

Required

counselor/telecaller

Graduate, Post Graduate candidates with Excellent Communication Skills & Minimum 2 Years’ Experience in same.

Interested candidates Mail CV at :- directorvatsalyaedu.skill@gmail.com

Contact AYAAN Edu Skills at

9682352734, 7006639382

Wanted a tution teacher

for 9th class bsf student for 2 hours per day at Subash Nagar near Jalebi morh

Salary negotiable

Contact-9906205984