Employment May 20, 2021

WANTED
A NIGHT GUARD FOR A HOTEL
TIMING-9:00 P.M to 9:00 A.M
INTERESTED CANDIDATES GIVE US
* BIO DATA
* AADHARCARD
* 2 PHOTOGRAPH
CONTACT (on whatsapp only)
– 94691-96763
ADDRESS-VADWA HOTEL (P) LTD.
OPP. TRC, RESIDENCY ROAD
NEAR K.C RESIDENCY, JAMMU
REQUIRED
Civil Engineer
with AutoCAD experience for all civil works min. experience 5-6 year at Udhampur.
Mail your resume at:
khawar6786@yahoo.com
or Contact us at: 9906021444
Required
counselor/telecaller
Graduate, Post Graduate candidates with Excellent Communication Skills & Minimum 2 Years’ Experience in same.
Interested candidates Mail CV at :- directorvatsalyaedu.skill@gmail.com
Contact AYAAN Edu Skills at
9682352734, 7006639382
Wanted a tution teacher
for 9th class bsf student for 2 hours per day at Subash Nagar near Jalebi morh
Salary negotiable
Contact-9906205984