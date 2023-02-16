India views Fiji as important partner in Indo-Pacific: EAM

NEW DELHI, Feb 16: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is visiting Fiji, on Thursday held a bilateral meeting with Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka during which they discussed ways of intensifying the bilateral cooperation.

In a tweet, the EAM said that India will upgrade its development partnership as per the areas of priority discussed with the Fijian Prime Minister.

A warm and wide ranging meeting with PM and FM @slrabuka of Fiji in Suva.

Discussed our long-standing ties and ways of intensifying cooperation. Exchanged views on areas of priority. We will upgrade our development partnership accordingly.

India views Fiji as an important partner in the Indo-Pacific.

He later visited the Fiji Museum and inaugurated the Girmit gallery there supported by India. In tweets, he said the contribution of the Girmitiyas will serve as a motivation to work towards stronger India-Fiji relations.

Visited the Fiji Museum and inaugurated the Girmit gallery there supported by India.

The exposition of the story of the Fiji-Indian experience captures the striving of our people who created their own way of life far away from home.

Their contribution will always be valued and serve as our motivation to work towards stronger India-Fiji relations.

(UNI)