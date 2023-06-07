India-US relationship strategic, global; it’s guided by strong political will on both sides: Congressman Ferguson

WASHINGTON, June 7: The relationship between India and the United States is strategic and global, an influential Congressman said Tuesday, stressing the partnership is guided by strong a political will on both sides.

Congressman Drew Ferguson, representing the third Congressional of Georgia, said the partnership is crucial for fostering peace, prosperity, and stability around the globe, especially in the Indo-Pacific region.

“The relationship between the United States and India is strategic and global. It’s a partnership guided by strong political will on both sides. It’s built on the shared values of democracy, freedom and respect for the rule of law,” Ferguson said.

In 2022, India celebrated 75 years of Independence and marked the anniversary of the United States India diplomatic relations, he added.

“Our partnership has made significant progress in the last few years, and India continues to be a strategic trading partner for the United States. As a member of the House Weighs and Means Committee, which has jurisdiction over trade policy, I look forward to continuing to work on growing this important global partnership,” Ferguson said.

“Thank you to Prime Minister Moti for your continued leadership, and I hope you have a productive visit,” the Congressman from Georgia said. (PTI)