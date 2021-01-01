India-UK Flights, Suspended Over Mutant Strain, To Resume From January 8

New Delhi: The flight traffic between India and the United Kingdom that was suspended last month by the centre over the detection of a highly contagious coronavirus strain in the European country, will resume from January 8, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri informed on Friday.

“It has been decided that flights between India & UK will resume from 8 Jan 2021. Operations till 23 Jan will be restricted to 15 flights per week each for carriers of the two countries to & from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & Hyderabad only. @DGCAIndia will issue the details shortly,” he tweeted.