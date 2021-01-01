Bollywood pins hope on 2021 as films big and small await theatrical release

MUMBAI: COVID-19 may have played spoilsport with the release calendar of Bollywood in 2020, but the Hindi film industry hopes to welcome audiences in cinema halls in the new year with a variety of movie offerings in different genres.

Big-budget movies that could not releases in the year gone by plan to make their way to theatres in 2021 where they will have to fight for space with the new films of the year. Here are some of the films expected to release in 2021:

“Sooryavanshi”: Akshay Kumar-starrer is the third film in director Rohit Shetty’s cop universe after Ajay Devgn’s “Singham” and Ranveer Singh’s “Simmba”. The film, also starring Katrina Kaif, may arrive in the first or second quarter of the year if the pandemic situation gets better after a year of postponement. Akshay Kumar also has “Bachchan Pandey”, “Atrangi Re” and “Bell Bottom” in various stages of production.

“83”: Directed by Kabir Khan, the film narrates the story of India’s first Cricket World Cup victory in the year 1983. Ranveer Singh playing the role of Kapil Dev and his actor-wife Deepika Padukone as Romi Dev in the movie that has also been delayed for a year.

“Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai”: The Salman Khan-starrer action-drama is most likely to release on Eid, a festival that has always proved lucky for the superstar. Director Prabhudeva reunites with Salman after “Dabangg 3”. It stars Khan’s “Bharat” co-star Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda.

“Maidaan”: Actor Ajay Devgn’s much-awaited sports drama will see him portray the role of Syed Abdul Rahim, who served as the coach and manager of the Indian football team from 1950 until his death in 1963. The only big film to have locked its release date on October 15, “Maidaan” is directed by “Badhaai Ho!” fame Amit Sharma.

“Laal Singh Chadda”: The Aamir Khan-starrer is the official adaptation of Hollywood mega-hit “Forrest Gump”. Advait Chandan of “Secret Superstar” has directed the film, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, south star Vijay Setupathi and Mona Singh. (AGENCIES)