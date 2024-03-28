India summons US diplomat over State Department’s comments on Kejriwal’s arrest

NEW DELHI, Mar 27 : India on Wednesday summoned US Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Gloria Berbena over Washington’s remarks on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying “casting aspersions on that is unwarranted.”

“We take strong objection to the remarks of the Spokesperson of the US State Department about certain legal proceedings in India,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The Ministry said, “In diplomacy, states are expected to be respectful of the sovereignty and internal affairs of others. This responsibility is even more so in the case of fellow democracies. It could otherwise end up setting unhealthy precedents.”

The MEA said India’s legal processes are based on an independent judiciary which is committed to objective and timely outcomes. “Casting aspersions on that is unwarranted,” the statement said.

This comes a day after the United States responded to the arrest of Kejriwal, advocating a fair legal process in the case.

In a statement, a spokesperson from the US State Department highlighted the importance of ensuring fairness, transparency, and timeliness in Kejriwal’s legal proceedings.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 and subsequently remanded in ED custody by a Delhi court till March 28 in connection with an alleged Delhi liquor policy scam. (UNI)