Japan plans to develop, launch next-generation passenger aircraft by 2035

TOKYO, Mar 27 : Japan plans to develop and launch a next-generation passenger aircraft by 2035 and is attracting industry leaders, including those in the field of hydrogen engines, the Nikkei Asia newspaper has reported.

Japan’s public and private sectors together will invest 5 trillion yen ($33 billion) to debut the airliner by around 2035, the report said on Tuesday, adding that details of the project will soon be included in a strategy announced by the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry.

Japan eyes creating a development team consisting of such companies as Mitsubishi Heavy and Japanese parts companies and automakers that are the leaders in hydrogen engines, the report said. The Japanese government is also eyeing cooperation with foreign companies, the newspaper reported.

Tokyo’s project is expected to explore propulsion systems beyond mainstream jet engines, including the development of hydrogen-combustion engines, Nikkei Asia reported.

(UNI)