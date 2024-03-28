Different events held on Day-2 of Khelo India Women’s Wushu League

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 27: On the second day of Khelo India Women’s Sub Junior & Junior Wushu League -2023 different events took place at Indoor Sports Complex Bhagwati Nagar, here today.

In Chang-Quan Gold medal was won by Toijam Priyangka Devi of Manipur, Silver medal won by Komal Timsina of Assam & Bronze Medal won by Pranjal of Haryana.

In Sub Junior Category (Group B) in Chang-Quan Gold Medal won by Leimapokpam Pinky Channu of Manipur, Silver medal won by Hiranyas Mahajan of J&K & Bronze Medal won by Yani Eru of Arunachal Pradesh. In the Sanda event, preliminary events in Sub-Junior took place, girls from Manipur, Rajasthan, UP and J&K were dominating in the event.

The dignitaries present on the occasion were Suhel Ahmad (Coordinator Wushu Association of India), Vijay Saraf (General Secretary of Wushu Association of India), Bhavneet (General Secretary Wushu Association of J&K) and Kuldeep Handoo (Dronacharya awardee) Organizing Secretary Khelo India Women’s Wushu League were present on the occasion.