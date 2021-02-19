India successfully tests indigenously developed anti-tank guided missile Helina & Dhruvastra

NEW DELHI: India on Friday successfully conducted flight test of anti-tank guided missile Helina and Dhruvastra under ‘Make in India’ in the desert ranges of Rajasthan.

Designed and developed by the Defence Ministry’s research wing DRDO, the ALH launched anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) is one of the most advanced anti-tank weapons in the world.

The test was conducted as part of joint user trials for Helina (Army Version) and Dhruvastra (Air Force Version) missile system.

“Five missions were carried out for evaluating the missile capabilities in minimum and maximum range. The missiles were fired in hover and max forward flight against realistic static and moving targets,” a DRDO official said. (AGENCIES)