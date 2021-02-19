Taken note of DDC polls and resumption of 4G internet services in J&K, look forward to other important steps: EU

NEW DELHI: The European Union on Friday said it has taken note of recent steps such as district council elections and the resumption of 4G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir, and was looking forward to a number of other important steps, including the early organisation of the legislative assembly polls.

The comments by a spokesperson of the EU came a day after a number of top diplomats from the 27-member bloc returned from Jammu and Kashmir after a two-day visit as part of a trip by 24 foreign envoys.

“We look forward to a number of other important steps to be taken in the political and economic sphere, including the early organisation of the legislative assembly elections,” the spokesperson said. (AGENCIES)