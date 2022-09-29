India, Singapore collaborating in cutting edge areas: Dr Jitendra

NEW DELHI, September 29 : Singapore Minister in PMO Loh Khum Yean, currently on a 2-day visit to India, called on his Indian counterpart Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh at North Block here.

Dr Jitendra Singh told the high-level Singaporean delegation led by Loh Khum Yean, Minister in PMO and Permanent Secretary, Public Service Department (PSD), India and Singapore are closely collaborating in cutting edge areas that will shape the future in the context of accelerating technological disruption – fintech, information technology, cyber security, skill development, smart city solutions and renewable energy and food security.

Simon Wong, High Commissioner of Singapore also attended the delegation level talks between the two sides.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the strategic partnership between India and Singapore has shown its resilience and both sides look forward to further strengthening this important relationship in areas like trade, defence, science and innovation, education, governance and the digital economy.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the maiden India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable held in New Delhi on 17th September, 2022 was envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which he described as a path breaking initiative that is a testament to the unique India-Singapore bilateral ties and can pave the way for coordination in new areas of partnership.

Dr Jitendra Singh pointed out that India and Singapore show convergence on a variety of issues of international importance and they are part of numerous groupings like G20, Commonwealth, IORA (Indian Ocean Rim Association), East Asia Summit, and IONS (Indian Ocean Naval Symposium. He said, following the conclusion of Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) of 2005, this robust relationship was elevated to a Strategic Partnership in 2015 during the visit of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Loh Khum Yean told his Indian counterpart Dr Jitendra Singh that Singapore has emerged as the top source nation in terms of foreign direct investment (FDI) equity flows into India for the financial year 2021-22. The amount of FDI inflow from Singapore to India in fiscal year 2022 was estimated to be almost 16 billion U.S. dollars.

Both the sides also discussed to firm up the Exchange Program of Civil Services and visit by PM Excellence Awardees to Singaporean Institutes of Excellence. The Future of Work, Workforce and Workplace of Singapore has agreed to work closely with the Vision India-2047, being headed by Dr Jitendra Singh.

Earlier, the Second Bilateral Meeting was held in New Delhi which was co-chaired by Secretary (DARPG) and Loh Khum Yean, Permanent Secretary, Public Service Department (PSD), Prime Minister’s Office, Singapore. During the meeting both sides exchanged information on initiatives taken in the field of governance reforms. Indian side made presentations on Good Governance Index, National e-Governance Service Delivery and CPGRAMS and the Singapore side on Service Delivery Benchmarking Study, Citizen Centric Public Services and The Future of Work, Workforce and Workplace.

V, Srinivas, Secretary, DARPG informed that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Singapore in the field of Personnel Management and Public Administration was signed on 1st June, 2018. Key areas identified for cooperation include Public Service Delivery, Human Resource Management, Public Sector Reform, Leadership/Talent Development and E-Governance/Digital Government. After signing of the MoU in June, 2018, both sides held the first round of bilateral meeting virtually on 6th July, 2021 due to pandemic.

The MoU facilitates sharing of information and experience through workshops, seminars and conferences, exchange of information and experts to deliver lectures, build capacity and undertake joint comparative research of common interest, co-operation between training institutes of the both the countries in the training of public officials.

In his concluding remarks, Dr Jitendra Singh said, he is quite confident that both sides will continue to engage in exchanging of best practices in areas of Public Administration and Governance Reforms and will also explore the possibility of its replication.