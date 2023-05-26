India Reviews Progress On Indus Basin Projects

New Delhi, May 26 : India has made progress on several fronts, particularly on completing works on all Indus Basin projects, in a timely manner to better utilise its rights under the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan, a statement said here on Friday.

The second meeting of the task force to ensure exercise of India’s rights under the Indus Water Treaty, chaired by Deputy National Security Advisor Vikram Misri, reviewed the progress of various hydro-power projects in Jammu and Kashmir.

“It was noted that progress had been made on several fronts and emphasis was lad on completing the works on all the Indus Basin Projects in a timely manner to enable better utilisation of India’s rights under the Indus Water Treaty,” the statement from the government-run Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corporation said.

Misri also called on Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and apprised him of the efforts to monitor implementation of hydro power projects in Indus Basin under the directions of the Prime Minister’s Office.

The Deputy National Security Advisor also met top military and security officials in the union territory and was briefed on the prevailing situation in the Kashmir valley.

The meeting on the Indus Water Treaty was attended by officials from the ministries of external affairs, jal shakti, Jammu and Kashmir administration among others. (Agencies)