Govt Posts IPS Officer Vikramjit Singh As Com Secy I&C Department

JAMMU, May 26: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Friday ordered transfer of IAS and IPS officers in the interest of administration.

According to a government order, Prashant Goya, IAS (AGMUT:1993), Principal Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department, holding additional charge of Managing Director, JKIDFC, has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department, relieving, H. Rajesh Prasad, IAS (AGMUT:1995), Principal Secretary to the Government, Power Development Department of the additional charge of the post.

Vikramjit Singh, IPS (RR:2004), Inspector General of Police, Traffic, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department, the order, added.

See Order Click Here