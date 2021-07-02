India reports 46,617 new COVID19 cases, 59,384 recoveries, and 853 deaths in the last 24 hrs

NEW DELHI : India recorded 46,617 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and the daily positivity rate is at 2.48 per cent, the Union Health Ministry informed on Friday.

Less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for five consecutive days, said the ministry.

The weekly positivity rate is 2.57 per cent, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.01 per cent.

The active cases further declined to 5,09,637 and constitute 1.67 per cent of the total cases.

With the fresh cases, the country’s tally of cases has climbed to 3,04,58,251, as per Union Health Ministry.

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 4,00,312 with 853 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours.

The recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 50th consecutive day. India witnessed 59,384 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery tally to 2,95,48,302.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 41,42,51,520 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to July 1, 2021, of these, 18,80,026 samples were tested yesterday.

The Union Health Ministry has informed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered under the nationwide vaccination drive has reached 34,00,76,232. (Agency)