NEW DELHI: India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases surged to 1,20,95,855 with 56,211 new infections, while the recoveries have surged to 1,13,93,021, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.
The death count increased to 1,62,114 with 271 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
India Records 56,211 New Infections, 271 Deaths In 24 Hours
