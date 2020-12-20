India Records 26,624 New Covid Cases; Over 1 Crore Cases So Far

NEW DELHI: India added 26,624 coronavirus infections in 24 hours, taking its tally to 1,00,31,223, the Health Ministry data this morning showed. The number of fresh infections is 5.8 per cent higher than Saturday, when the country registered 25,152 cases as it surpassed one crore cases. In the 24-hour period, India, reported 341 deaths linked to the virus, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,45,447.

Kerala and Maharashtra together account for 40 per cent of the active cases across the country, the government said. India, however, has a recovery rate of 95 per cent, which is “one of the highest globally”.

Thirty-three states and union territories have less than 20,000 active cases, according to the government. “33 States and UTs have less than 20,000 active cases. Kerala and Maharashtra together account for 40 per cent of total COVID-19 active cases,” the Health Ministry tweeted. Other states with a high number of active coronavirus cases in West Bengal (19,065), Uttar Pradesh (17,955), and Chhattisgarh (17,488).

India is in the number one position in terms of the number of recovered coronavirus cases, followed by Brazil, according to the Johns Hopkins University, which has been compiling global COVID-19 data. “India’s active caseload has been declining steadily, we are amongst the best performers in terms of recovery rate, fatality rate and various other parameters related to COVID-19,” Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said in a tweet. (AGENCY)