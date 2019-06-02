India protests intimidation of Pakistani guests at Iftar event

NEW DELHI: India on Sunday strongly protested the “gross intimidation” of guests at an Iftar event its High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria hosted in the Pakistan capital on Saturday, terming it counter-productive for bilateral relations.

The High Commission in a statement said more than 300 Pakistani guests, including parliamentarians, government officials, diplomats, businessmen and media persons, faced unprecedented harassment and intimidation at the hands of the security agencies and were turned away.

The security forces stationed at the main road outside Hotel Serena also rudely rebuffed and intimidated officers and diplomatic staff of the High Commission.

“The disappointing chain of events on June 1 not only violate basic norms of diplomatic conduct but are against all notions of civilized behaviour,” said the High Commission. (AGENCIES)