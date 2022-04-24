India Post warns of fake messages in social media

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : India Post has cautioned against fake social media messages that it was providing Government subsidies through certain surveys, quizzes.

India Post is not involved in any such activities like announcing subsidies, bonus or prizes based on surveys etc, a statement said on Sunday.

Public receiving such notifications, messages, emails are requested not to believe or respond to such fake and spurious messages or share any personal details, it added.

It also requested not share any personally identifiable information such as date of birth, account numbers, mobile numbers, place of birth and OTP etc.

India Post is also taking necessary action to prevent these URLs, links, websites to be taken down through various prevention mechanisms.

