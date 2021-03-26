India post 336-6 against England in second ODI

PUNE: KL Rahul scored a hundred as India posted a challenging 336 for six against England in the second ODI of the three-game series here on Friday.

Invited to bat, Rahul hit 108 off 114 balls, while skipper Virat Kohli compiled a 79-ball 66 before Rishabh Pant provided the late charge with a 40-ball 77 to take India past the 300-mark.

For England, Reece Topley (2/50) and Tom Curran (2/83) claimed two wickets, while Sam Curran (1/47), and Adil Rashid (1/65) accounted for one wicket each.

Brief Scores:

India: 336 for 6 in 50 overs (KL Rahul 108, Rishabh Pant 77, Virat Kohli 66; Reece Topley (2/50), Tom Curran 2/83). (AGENCY)