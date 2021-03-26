Hoisting of National Flag on Govt Buildings: Div Com office Jammu asks DCs, HoDs to implement LG’s directions within 15 days

JAMMU: Divisional Commissioner office Jammu has asked all the Deputy Commissioners and Heads of the Departments to implement the directions of Lieutenant Governor, J&K UT regarding hoisting of National flag on all the Government buildings within next fifteen days.

As per a communiqué by the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, the Deputy Commissioners/Divisional Heads of various Departments of Jammu Division have been asked to ensure strict compliance of the directions of the Lieutenant Governor, J&K, as per the provisions of Flag Code of India within next fifteen days, under intimation to the Div com office.