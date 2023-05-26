India poised to become Vishwa Guru under PM Modi: Rana

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 26: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today said India is poised to become the Vishwa Guru under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, like other parts of the country, will contribute in this national odyssey in a big way.

“The stature of the Prime Minister in the comity of nations is reflective of India’s standing on the global scenario and mere thought of this makes every compatriot proud”, Devender Rana said while interacting with delegations and individuals during the weekly Grievances Camp at the BJP Headquarters here alongwith Priya Sethi, former Minister & BJP National Executive Member, Prof. Kulbhushan Mohtra, Incharge Nanaji Deshmukh Library & Documentation Department, Munish Sharma, Prabhari BJYM and Anju Dogra, BJP State Secretary.

Rana referred to the dominant role of India during the just concluded G7 Conclave in Japan and said the global leaders including the US President pinned many hopes with the Prime Minister in resolving conflict situations in the larger interest of world peace. The Presidency of G20 to India is yet another example of growing grandeur of the largest democracy of the world, he added.

In this backdrop, it is time for the people of Jammu and Kashmir to stand firm under the unimpeachable leadership of the Prime Minister for his efforts to restore the pristine glory of India, he said, adding that the renounce of the glorious cultural heritage is already gaining a strong foothold. This momentum is to be sustained and promoted at every level with the active support of the people, he said.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s vision for progressive and prosperous Naya Jammu and Kashmir, Devender Rana said creation is strong edifice is underway with thrust on infrastructural development, industrialization with avowed objective of growth and job generation. He hoped that the people would shoulder their responsibility of strengthening the BJP for fulfillment of their urges and aspirations as per the vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Paryas.

He adding that it is with this mantra that every BJP Karyakarta is reaching out to the people, aware them about the schemes tailored by the government for their welfare, listen to their problems and make every effort in getting these resolved by taking up the grievances or issues with appropriate forums in the administration.

He also dwelt in detail on the measures taken over the years for establishing peace, restoring normalcy and putting Jammu and Kashmir on the path of holistic development, saying the political developments of August 5, 2019 have erased all the obstacles in achieving this cherished objective by making every segment of the society as part of the growth story.

Responding to the issues raised by the deputations and individuals, Rana said these will be taken up at the appropriate forums for earnest redressal.