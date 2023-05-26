Cong will emerge more stronger: JKPCC chief

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 26: JKPCC president, Vikar Rasool Wani has said that people have full faith in the Congress Party and will continue to strengthen and support Congress in its endeavors to defeat the hate politics of BJP.

Addressing party workers at Budgam today Wani said Karnataka election verdict has proved that hate and misleading politics could not overcome the unity and love in the country. Congress Party shall make strenuous efforts to ensure that communal harmony in the country is safeguarded and shops of hate are closed.

PCC chief exhorted the Party workers to gear-up for the upcoming challenges particularly the ULB and Panchayat elections and ensure Congress Party’s victory with a thumping majority. He said people believe in Congress party’s pro-people policies and tireless struggle to safeguard their rights, which are under assault since the BJP assumed power at the Centre. Serving people to the best of its ability, shall continue to remain core of the Congress, Wani said.

He said people are feeling dejected given the BJP’s hate and divisive politics for the lust of power, but the Karnataka verdict has shown that there is no place for hate mongering while exhibiting their resentment against BJP, which is responsible for fear and anguish among the people, he added.

“Congress Party is capable enough to deliver and do justice with the people, for the fact, it has built the Nation brick by brick, while serving people to the best of its ability, Wani added and reiterated that Party will continue to fight for dignity and honour of people and ensure that Statehood is restored to J&K with all constitutional guarantees.

Former JKPCC chief Peerzada Mohd Sayeed termed Congress Party people’s party and said Congress has always worked to strengthen the democratic institutions benefitting people and safeguarding their rights, but these are now under assault since the BJP came into power in 2014.

Senior leader Ghulam Nabi Monga, Mohd Anwar Bhat, DDC Member Anayatullah rather addressed the convention and highlighted the great contributions of Congress Party towards inclusive development of the country and J&K.

DCC president Pulwama Fayaz Ahmad Dar, Incharge DCC president Budgam Muzaffar Ahmad Dar, Mir Mustafa Magami, Waseem Ahmad Shalla, and others also spoke on the occasion.