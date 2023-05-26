BJP ruined Jammu: Bhalla

DCC Jammu inducts new office bearers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 26: District Congress Committee Jammu (Urban) today held a meeting at Congress office Jammu (Urban), and appointed Ward presidents and secretary of DCC Jammu (U).

Raman Bhalla, working president PCC and former minister J&K Yogesh Sawhney, general secretary PCC I/C District president Jammu (Urban) handed over the appointment letters to the newly appointed members. The appointees included Surinder Kumar as Ward president No 2, Munish Kumar as president Ward No 24, Gulshan Kumar as president of Ward No 12 and Manmeet Singh as Secretary DCC Jammu, Urban.

Senior leaders Dwarka Choudhary, Varinder Manhas, Pawan Dev Singh, Vijay Malhotra, Pawan Sharma, Satpaul Sapolia, Ram Parkash Magotra, Jugal Kishore, Rakesh Sharma, Anil Kumar, Ravi Panotra, Manmeet Singh, Gulshan Kumar, Munish Kumar and Surinder Kumar were also present in the meeting.

Addressing party functionaries, Bhalla congratulated the newly appointed functionaries and stated that the party looked forward to their contribution in the light of their new roles. He said Congress is focussed on organisational strengthening at the grassroots level so that the party can defeat the BJP in the upcoming elections.

Congress win is important for people, as the Modi Govt is openly ruining the country. More so, people in Jammu & Kashmir have been battered by the ugly policies of the BJP Government. Starting from the Smart City Program which is a huge scam, BJP is trying to gain goodie points from the public. He highlighted the various failures of BJP in meeting expectations of people, whether it was in creating jobs, making infrastructure, giving development or even facilitating the needs of the public. They snatched the statehood and left the people in a helpless state, Bhalla stated.

Yogesh Sawhney welcomed the newly inducted members. He encouraged the members to connect with the locals and solidify a strong support base. He asserted that all members of the party must focus on the upcoming local body elections. It is high time that people get better opportunities, infrastructure and facilities. This cannot happen without the defeat of corrupt BJP leaders. Jammu is being neglected at all levels and the longer people will stand by it, the more danger we will be in of a worse economy and society, he said.