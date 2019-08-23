India maintaining reform momentum, GDP growth continues to be high above US, China: Nirmala

NEW DELHI: Highlighting the measures to boost economic growth, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday that India is maintaining the reform momentum and GDP growth continues high above other countries, including the US and China.

”GDP growth of India continues to be high above other countries. Consumption growth is down in not just emerging but also advanced economies. Volatile situation has developed in global trade,” Ms Sitharaman said addressing a press conference here.

The Government has kept reform at the top of the agenda since 2014, she said.

”We are maintaining the reform momentum, be it regarding self certification or labour reforms or environmental clearance,” she maintained. (AGENCIES)