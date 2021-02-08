India lose Rohit cheaply in mammoth chase

Chennai: India lost opener Rohit Sharma early while chasing a daunting 420-run target, ending day four of the first Test against England at 39 for 1 here on Monday.

Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara were in the middle on 15 and 12 respectively when stumps were drawn for the day. The hosts need another 381 runs for an improbable win on day five.

India batted for 13 overs in the final session after England were all out for 178 in the second innings.

Rohit was dismissed cheaply for the second time in the game with left-arm spinner Jack Leach getting through his defence with a beauty.

Australian great Shane Warne was among those who questioned England’s tactics in the final session during which they could have declared before being bowled out.

The visitors found the going tough in their second essay after bowling out India for 337 in their first innings to take a 241-run lead.

If India manage to chase the target it will be highest ever successful run chase in Test history. The previous best is 418.

Like the Gabba Test, Washington Sundar came to India’s rescue with an unbeaten 85 after the home team resumed the day at 257 for six.

England though struggled a bit as the pitch became tougher for stroke-making. Skipper Joe Root was top-scorer with his 40-run knock while Ollie Pope (28) was the next best.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who dismissed opener Rory Burns earlier in the day, snared Dominic Sibley (16), Ben Stokes (7), Dom Bess (25) and Jofra Archer (5) to complete his 28th five-wicket haul.

He also got rid of James Anderson to end the England innings.

Ishant Sharma became the sixth Indian and third pacer from the country to take 300 wickets in Tests cricket when he dismissed Dan Lawrence (18).

Brief Scores:

England: 578 and 178 in 46.3 overs (Joe Root 40, Ollie Pope 28; Ravichandran Ashwin 6/61)

India 1st innings: 337 and 39/1 in 13 overs (Shubman Gill batting 15, Cheteshwar Pujara batting 12; Jack Leach 1/21). (PTI)