India logs 18,930 new cases, 35 deaths in 24 hours

New Delhi, Jul 7: India logged 18,930 new coronavirus infections taking the COVID-19 tally to 4,35,66,739, while the active cases increased to 1,19,457, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 5,25,305 with 35 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases comprise 0.26 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.53 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 4,245 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

A total of 86.53 crore tests have been conducted so far with 4,38,005 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.32 per cent while the weekly positivity rate stood at 3.86 per cent.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed four crore on January 25 this year. (Agencies)