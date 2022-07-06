CEC reviews arrangements ahead of Int’l Marathon, Festival

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KARGIL, July 6: Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor (CEC), LAHDC, Kargil, Feroz Ahmad Khan today chaired a meeting of officers to review the arrangements for ‘Incredible India Kargil International Marathon’ and ‘Kargil Ladakh Tourism Festival’ here at Conference Hall Baroo, here today.

Executive Councilor for Tourism, RD and Zanskar Affairs, LAHDC Kargil, Punchok Tashi, Regional Director Tourism, North East Region GoI, SSP Kargil, ADC Kargil, Principal Scientist MAR&ES SKUAST Kargil, Chief Scientist KVK SKUAST Kargil, CEO KDA Kargil, Chief Planning Officer, Kargil, Chief Education Officer, Kargil, Deputy CMO Kargil and other District Officers were present during the meeting.

The CEC reviewed and discussed all the arrangements pertaining to both Marathon and Festival scheduled to be held on July 24 and 23 & 24 (Festival) respectively. The meeting discussed facilitation to runners, transportation for runners from Leh/Srinagar to Kargil and accommodation for runners of upcoming Marathon which is scheduled to be held on July 24, besides other arrangements like installation of stage, drinking water facilities, medical facilities were also discussed.

During the meeting, it was informed that registration for local runners for the marathon will be available in offline mode and only physically fit candidates will be allowed to apply.

The CEC Khan directed the concerned officers to make arrangements for stay of runners coming from outside and make arrangements for their transportation and also Health Department to ensure first aid is available for the runners across all spots and also ensure ambulances are available in case of any emergency, besides also directed Tourism Department to ensure wide publicity of both the events and also make sure that banners and posters displayed at important locations.

During the meeting, a committee of officers was also constituted which would be headed by ACD Kargil and would look after all the arrangements of both the events.

Regional Director Tourism, North-East Region Govt. of India informed the meeting that they have made all the arrangements and have done 150 registrations so far. He added that the participants in this years’ marathon include celebrity runners.