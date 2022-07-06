Mausaf steals spotlight in Srinagar, rain interrupts matches in Jammu

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 6: Talented batsman Mohammad Mausaf stole the spotlight by scoring a magnificent century to guide his team to victory by virtue of first innings lead at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium Ground-A Srinagar, while rain interrupted play in Jammu and the organisers have decided to resume the matches from the same situations tomorrow in the ongoing Under-19 Men’s Multi-Day Cricket Tournament, being organised by the JKCA at four different venues across the Union Territory.

Meanwhile, at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium Ground-A Srinagar, JKCA B2 got the better of B1 by virtue of first innings lead.

B2 rode on a superb century by Mohammad Mausab (101*), Taufeeq Irfan (72) and Moumin Altaf (49) to score 295/9 in reply to B1 team’s score of 243 runs in 73.1 overs. For B1, Tajamul Hussain, Qazim Riyaz and Taufeeq Hajam shared 2 wickets each.

At Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium Ground-B Srinagar, JKCA B3 trounced B4 by virtue of first innings lead. Thus B3 earned 3 points and B4 got one point.

In reply to B3’s score of 244 runs, B4 were bundled out for 172 runs in their first innings. Team B3 were 50/2 in their second innings when the stumps were drawn today. Mohammad Manzir took 4 wickets for B3.

At Jammu University Ground, JKCA A4 were 65/2 in 20.1 overs in their second essay. Damanpreet (33) and Arnav Gupta (19) were at the crease when rain stopped play.

Earlier, winning the toss and batting first, JKCA A4 had scored a paltry total of 119 runs in 27.4 overs, while in reply, JKCA A3 had scored 196 in 58.1 overs in their innings, thus had gained a vital first innings lead. The match will resume from the same situation tomorrow.

At Country Cricket Stadium Gharota, in reply to JKCA A2’s score of 285 runs, Team A1 were 48/0 in 15.4 overs when rain forced the Umpires to stop play. The match will resume from the same situation tomorrow.