Singh CC sails into semi-finals

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 6: Singh Cricket Club Akhnoor defeated Tacharwan Tigers by 15 runs and sailed into semi-final round of the ongoing 1st Anil Malhotra Memorial Knockout Cricket Tournament, played at Govt Higher Secondary School Akhnoor, near here today.

The Tacharwan Tigers won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Batting first, Singh CC scored 196 runs by losing 4 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs in which Atul Gupta made highest 70 runs, while Arush Jamwal and Chandan Sharma scored 46 and 28 runs respectively. Shanty contributed 26 runs to the total. From the bowling side, Mukesh got 2 wickets, while Rakesh clinched one wicket.

In reply, Tacharwan Tigers made 182 runs by losing 8 wickets in 20 overs and thus lost the match by 15 runs. Amit made 62 runs, while Pankaj scored 27 runs and Sunil Bendy and Akshay contributed 23 & 19 runs respectively. From the bowling side, Manav got 3 wickets, while SS Langeh and Sny Mahi shared 2 wickets each.

Atul Gupta was declared as man of the match for his outstanding performance, while Vikas Bali and Sonu Malhotra were the umpires and Dev Bhagel acted as scorer.

The tournament is being organized by Shub Tilak Hospital Akhnoor in collaboration with Singh Cricket Club Akhnoor under the overall supervision of Sham Singh Langeh (President Singh Cricket Club Akhnoor) and Suresh Malhotra (Organizing Secretary).