Krishna Saproo conferred ‘Ashoka Young Change-maker Award’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 6: Krishna Saproo of KC Public School has been awarded with Ashoka Young Change-maker Award-2022 for his outstanding contribution towards mental health awareness programme at Bangalore.

The function was organised by Ashoka Young Change-makers Bangalore wherein 13 Changemakers from India were selected, out of 1800 participants. This is for the first time in the history of Ashoka Changemaker awards that a student from J&K was selected for it.

Ashoka Young Changemaker is a carefully selected network of young people who have found their power to create change for the good of all and are ready to take on their roles as youth influencers, peer allies and co-leaders of the global ‘Everyone a Changemaker’ movement.

Management, Principal and Staff of KC Public School congratulated Krishna Saproo for his exemplary achievement.