JKCA cautions young players not to fall prey to conman

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 6: Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) today cautioned the young players and budding cricketers not to fall prey to a conman named Rahul Tiwari.

“It has been reported to the JKCA by a young cricketer from Kolkata that one person named Rahul Tiwari is carrying a selector’s ‘Identity Card’ issued by JKCA and is collecting money from young players with the assurance that he will get them selected in the JKCA Under-19/Under-23 teams,” informed Member Administrator, Retired Brig. On further enquiry, it came to my notice that the identity card is fake and carries the signature of Ex-CEO of JKCA and a BCCI official. JKCA does not issue such Identity Cards to the Selectors”, stated Brig. Anil Gupta (Retd.), Member Administration JKCA through a press release issued, here today.

The JKCA has filed a complaint at Ram Munshi Bagh Police Station Srinagar and Cyber Crime Branch, Srinagar since the conman Rahul Tiwari had also got a forged player registration form in the name of Cricket Association Srinagar. Also the address shown in his ID card is Moti Bagh Srinagar whereas no such locality exists in Srinagar.

JKCA once again advises the young and budding cricketers not to fall prey to such conman and assured them that the system of selections in JKCA is totally transparent and JKCA has not deputed anybody to select / recommend players from outside the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.