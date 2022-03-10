India getting digitally ready to be on top of the curve in next 25 years: FM

GUWAHATI, Mar 10: Noting that big investments in infrastructure sector would continue to be the key for economic revival, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that India is getting digitally ready to be on top of the curve in the next 25 years.

She stated that like last year the budget has this year also laid stress on capital expenditure and PM Gati Shakti would guide the infrastructure planning, investment and coordination going forward.

“So, continuing with investment in capital expenditure, being far more methodically guided and also expecting to have a synergy between the various investments which are happening in infrastructure, Gati Shakti would guide us. But equally we are also making sure that India gets ready in the next 25 years to be (on) top of the curve by using technology in various different sectors and making India digitally ready,” Sitharaman said while addressing industry captains.

The Minister held the post budget interaction with stakeholders from industry, trade, large taxpayers and select professionals.

Sitharaman said that basic infrastructure for digital capabilities will not only be well established but it will be across the board which will help medical tourism and bring in education to people in the far flung areas of the country.

She said that a digital university would be set up and the country will have at least 75 digital banking units this year marking the 75th anniversary of India’s independence.

“Also, we are talking about digital currency which the central bank would issue,” the Minister said.

“Your passport is getting embedded with a chip so e-Passports are coming in. So even as we are building the infrastructure to have Indian economy come out of the pandemic there is this looking towards India at 100 for which the capabilities of the country are being improved,” she further said.

The Finance Minister also said that the country is moving towards natural farming but at the same time drones are going to be used to better distribute the manures and fertilizers besides mapping farmyards, better understanding of crop density and hence better assessment of the yield.

She said there was greater emphasis on shift towards greener source of energy and renewable. (UNI)